COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Lake Gaston mourns, joins together for Alford family

EMBED </>More Videos

Nearly a hundred came out in support of the Alford family in Warren County.

Josh Chapin
LAKE GASTON, NC (WTVD) --
The Lake Gaston community grieved, prayed and comforted each other Friday night after a horrific crime.

One week ago, John and Nancy Alford were targeted by robbers - Nancy was killed after those robbers allegedly set fire to their home; John is still recovering in the hospital.

"It's just devastation," said Ken Thrasher, pastor at Prospect United Methodist Church in Ebony, Virginia. "Now John has to come back here and heal in this community. I saw pictures on Facebook and then to see this in person is just so overwhelming - to see this ... wow, there's nothing left."

Thrasher - who said John Alford is his mentor - was one of nearly 100 people who came out to a prayer service at Lake Gaston Friday. The service was followed by a walk to the couple's charred house.

"I've heard he was trying to go back into the house to save his wife, but he was pretty badly burned and he wasn't able to," Thrasher added.



Ray Alford - John's cousin - also spoke at the service.

"I don't know if I could say anything; he was a good guy I know that," Ray Alford noted. "He would come to our family reunions and say the blessings and go about his business and his business was serving you people."

The Lake Gaston Chamber of Commerce helped organize the event.

"We just wanted to do something," said Christina Wells, president of the organization. "It was more about bringing some beauty and some peace to the scene of something really horrific."

The community recalled Nancy and John's years of service.

"At the tender age of 8, John Alford brought me to the Lord and baptized me," said one woman. "His wife mentored me as a child teaching me Sunday school and songs."

Investigators arrested two people earlier this week and charged them with murder. The District Attorney said charges of robbery and arson are pending as well.

John's family told ABC11 that he's in good spirits and that they're hopeful he'll be released soon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsvigilfamilywarren county newsWarren CountyLittleton
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Toy delivery brings smiles to the kids at Duke Children's
Lazy Daze
Ovarian Cancer Walk
Acrobats fly high over ice at PNC Arena for Cirque du Soleil
Help Durham kids in need of school supplies on Saturday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News