Local artist featured at Rubenstein Arts Center for Durham 150

As part of the Durham 150 year-long celebration, the Rubenstein Arts Center hosts the retrospective of self-taught artist and long-time Duke employee, Jimmie Banks. A reception was held on July 11 to open the gallery.Banks, an electrician for the Duke Facilities Management Department, paints every day. He is a deeply dedicated artist whose retrospective showcases images of family, friends, celebrities, and athletes. His work has been previously displayed at Duke University Hospital, the Mary Lou Williams Center, the Friedl Building on East Campus, Durham Public Library, and Cup A Joe in Raleigh. Banks completed two murals inside the Duke Arts Annex and his artwork is featured in the books Jimmie's Artwork: Art by Jimmie Banks (2005) and Domestic Violence: Both Sides of the Coin by Cheryle E. Dawes (Trafford Publishing, 2006).The gallery runs until Monday, Sept. 9.