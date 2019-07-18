Local artist featured at Rubenstein Arts Center for Durham 150

The Jimmie Banks Retrospective Opening Reception is tonight at The Rubenstein Center from 6-8 PM! Jimmie is a self-taught artist and a longtime @DukeU employee! Video by @DukeArts pic.twitter.com/32U2c6aWJn— Durham 150 (@DurhamNC150) July 11, 2019
Banks, an electrician for the Duke Facilities Management Department, paints every day. He is a deeply dedicated artist whose retrospective showcases images of family, friends, celebrities, and athletes. His work has been previously displayed at Duke University Hospital, the Mary Lou Williams Center, the Friedl Building on East Campus, Durham Public Library, and Cup A Joe in Raleigh. Banks completed two murals inside the Duke Arts Annex and his artwork is featured in the books Jimmie's Artwork: Art by Jimmie Banks (2005) and Domestic Violence: Both Sides of the Coin by Cheryle E. Dawes (Trafford Publishing, 2006).
The gallery runs until Monday, Sept. 9.
Check out this cool step-by-step video animation of Jimmie's creative process! pic.twitter.com/5oz4SLGkjD— Durham 150 (@DurhamNC150) July 11, 2019