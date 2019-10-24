Military vehicle raising concern in Durham neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- People in a Durham neighborhood are frustrated after a piece of military equipment rolled into their neighborhood.The American Legion Post 7 decided to put it on the lawn of their property on East Trinity Avenue."It looks real fine in our yard and we're proud to have it," said TJ McCorkle, vice commander of Post 7, who helped spearhead the effort to bring the Vietnam-era Howitzer to the lawn. "We never thought this would affect any of those homes or people living in them or even depreciating the value of these homes."Some believe it's an eyesore."It's a matter for me of aesthetics and what do I want to look at every day," said Dale Martin, who moved to Durham from Connecticut a year ago. "My front porch in my imagination was a place that would be a tree-lined avenue with other houses and other friendly people, not a military tank."Initially, Martin said he thought they were going to build a fountain when he saw the American Legion excavating their property several months ago."They've got a statue of a little boy over there praying in front of a cross: I don't find that offensive," said Martin, who wrote a letter to city council and helped lead the large for some neighbors to sign a petition.The American Legion said they went through the zoning process with the city. They insist the military vehicle adds to what they have inside."It's for people to look at to enjoy the history of the wars we went through," McCorkle said, who noted that the howitzer is decommissioned and is also pointing north--away from people's homes.Martin said he heard back from Durham's Mayor pro tem, who told him there's not much she can do about the vehicle.