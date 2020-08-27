Community & Events

NC food suppliers sending barbecue to Louisiana following Hurricane Laura

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Barbecue is one of North Carolina's most delicious exports and a point of pride for the region. So a couple of local food groups are using the pork-based delicacy to provide comfort to needy families after Hurricane Laura.

Ford's Produce Company is teaming up with Operation BBQ Relief to help give victims from the catastrophic storm a good meal.

Ford's is contributing about seven to eight pallets of food that Operation BBQ will drive down to Louisiana to set up and feed those in need.

Laura hit the Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm around 2 a.m. on Thursday. The National Hurricane Center expected Laura to bring "catastrophic" storm surge that could be life-threatening.
