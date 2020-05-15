Coronavirus

Raleigh will not plant summer sunflower field at Dorothea Dix Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh will not plant its iconic sunflower field in Dorothea Dix Park this year.

According to a statement from Dix Park, uncertainty around mass gathering restrictions prompted the city to decide not to plant the flowers, since there is no way for officials to limit the number of people visiting the field at any given time.

THE LATEST: COVID-19 updates in North Carolina

Park leaders also said Dix Park's annual SunFest summer festival will be canceled.

For the past two years, park leaders said the 5-acre sunflower field brought thousands of visitors to Dix Park.

Though parkgoers won't be able to pose for the perfect Instagram picture with the iconic sunflowers, Dix Park provided a virtual background for Zoom meetings for anyone missing that special sunflower flair.

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighfestivaldorothea dix parkcoronavirusraleigh news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
JC Penney files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
NFL teams can reopen facilities Tuesday with provisos
Wake Co. prepares to launch small business relief fund
Trump says goal is 300M coronavirus vaccine doses in stock by January
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: CFVH to begin using remdesivir as soon as next week
JC Penney files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Wake Co. prepares to launch small business relief fund
NFL teams can reopen facilities Tuesday with provisos
Triangle DV organizations see uptick in cases
Police arrest man they say stabbed wife, then K-9 officer
Man's body found in shallow grave, Harnett County inmate charged
Show More
Durham man spends stimulus check on students in need
NC State grad makes living with voice you've probably heard
Unemployed workers band together to get NC claims approved
Campbell University students will get private dorms next year
Wake Co. schools to hold modified, in-person graduations
More TOP STORIES News