Once-homeless man runs 24-hours to raise money for addiction recovery program in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In an effort to show the world recovery is possible, a once-homeless man ran for 24-hours straight to raise money for an addiction recovery program in downtown Raleigh.

Once a client of the Healing Transitions in 2016, Jon Frey now runs to raise money for the non-profit in return.

"I came in with a huge alcohol and drug problem. Didn't have anything going for me," said Frey in a November interview with Healing Transitions.

He didn't expect to stay with the program long, but a year later he completed the entire program.



Frey started at 3 p.m. on Saturday and went until 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Oakwood Cemetery. Healing Transitions said he ran more than 100 miles during the span of his personal marathon.

Frey is just shy of reaching his goal of $100,000 dollars; to donate check here.
