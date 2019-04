Parents of Paige Merical hold flag-raising ceremony to honor life

EMBED >More News Videos The parents of Paige Merical will hold a ceremony to honor their daughter's life.

A few days ago family and friends came to pray for Paige merical—one of 2 swimmers caught in the rip current in @EmeraldIsleSOBX a week ago. She’s being taken off life support. Her family tonight gets to raise a flag at @Vidant_Health to commemorate her donating organs. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/r9wv3dcYUi — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) April 26, 2019

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The parents of Paige Merical, a Wake Forest High School student who got caught in a rip current while swimming in Emerald Isle while on spring break, will hold a ceremony to honor their daughter's life.RELATED: Wake Forest teen 'will live on' through organ donations, family of Paige Merical says On Friday, John and Suzi Merical announced they would hold the flag-raising ceremony Friday evening at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.Paige Merical remains on life support at the hospital.Her family says Paige "will not survive," but will help save others' lives through an organ donation.