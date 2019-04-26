Parents of Paige Merical hold flag-raising ceremony to honor life

RELATED: Wake Forest teen 'will live on' through organ donations, family of Paige Merical says
On Friday, John and Suzi Merical announced they would hold the flag-raising ceremony Friday evening at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
A few days ago family and friends came to pray for Paige merical—one of 2 swimmers caught in the rip current in @EmeraldIsleSOBX a week ago. She’s being taken off life support. Her family tonight gets to raise a flag at @Vidant_Health to commemorate her donating organs. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/r9wv3dcYUi— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) April 26, 2019
You can watch a livestream of the event here on ABC11.com at 6:45 p.m.
Paige Merical remains on life support at the hospital.
Her family says Paige "will not survive," but will help save others' lives through an organ donation.