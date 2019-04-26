Community & Events

Parents of Paige Merical hold flag-raising ceremony to honor life

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The parents of Paige Merical, a Wake Forest High School student who got caught in a rip current while swimming in Emerald Isle while on spring break, will hold a ceremony to honor their daughter's life.

On Friday, John and Suzi Merical announced they would hold the flag-raising ceremony Friday evening at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.



Paige Merical remains on life support at the hospital.

Her family says Paige "will not survive," but will help save others' lives through an organ donation.
