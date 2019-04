Wake Forest teen 'will live on' through organ donations, family of Paige Merical says

FULL STATEMENT FROM THE FAMILY OF PAIGE MERICAL

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Paige Merical, a Wake Forest High School student who got caught in a rip current while swimming in Emerald Isle while on spring break, will soon be taken off life support.On Thursday morning, Meredith Jarrell, Paige's cousin, posted to Facebook saying the 17-year-old had been "called to Heaven far sooner than we ever thought possible."Jarrell told ABC11 the teen will undergo two brain studies to confirm her brain activity. One of which was performed Thursday morning.However, Jarrell said there is no chance of recovery."They tried everything," she said. "No one ever gave up."On Thursday afternoon, the family released a statement confirming that Paige would not survive but would help save other lives because she is an organ donor."While this is not the outcome that any of us prayed for, we hope that the decision Paige made to be an organ donor will not only allow her to save multiple lives but bring awareness to pediatric organ donation nationwide. What an honor it is for us, her family, to know she will be living on in others, giving them the gift of life," the family said in part.Early Thursday, John Merical, Paige's father, posted to his Facebook page saying her brain was too "severely damaged" for her to live on."We get to love on my baby for the next few days, with organ donation Saturday. Paige was a big supporter of this. Please consider being a donor. By next week Paige will live on thru others."Paige was with Ian Lewis, 18, when the incident occurred.Lewis' body was recovered around 3:30 a.m. Monday. vigil was held for both teens Tuesday.