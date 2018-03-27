COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Family, friends throw party for 100-year-old Durham workout enthusiast

EMBED </>More Videos

Mary Hester Smith celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at a party in her honor.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Mary Hester Smith needed some assistance as she entered White Rock Baptist Church for a party in her honor. She is, after all, 100 years old now.

That's a milestone that makes her niece Nicole Livas' eyes twinkle with delight as she grins and exclaims:

"Like the emoji,"100!" That's really how I feel. And she has been saying for the past year, 'You know I'm gonna be a hundred in March?' And we said yes, Aunt Mary Hester, we know. She is so excited about it"

She's the spry centenarian we showed you last week, working out on her birthday. Many viewers were amazed to see her in action, with a level of enthusiasm that some couch potatoes half her age struggle to achieve.

"If someone 100 years old can exercise, three times a week," asked White Rock Baptist Church member Paulette Singletary, "what is our excuse?"

Livas says there's a reason for her aunt's three times a week routine.

"Her late husband was a veteran, a World War Two veteran, and Geri Fit is part of the military program where they work out. And she loves it," Livas said.

You could feel the love in the church's Fellowship Hall as well-wishers applauded while singing the familiar birthday song, which, for the record, was written just twenty-five years before her birth.

"There's no question about it. She is a mother, a sister, an auntie, a mentor, a teacher," Livas said.

Family and friends know it's a rare occasion, a chance to honor a woman for her decades of service to her community as a teacher, a woman of faith, and someone who maintains a relentlessly positive attitude.

Paulette Singletary hopes viewers with elders in the family will watch the story about Mary Hester Smith then honor them, too.

"When they live, not talk about them once they expire but to try to do things to make them happy. And she always has a smile on her face," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshealth100 yearsbirthdaydurham county newsfeel goodgood newsfamilyDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Durham woman spent 100th birthday at the gym
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Toy delivery brings smiles to the kids at Duke Children's
Lazy Daze
Ovarian Cancer Walk
Acrobats fly high over ice at PNC Arena for Cirque du Soleil
Help Durham kids in need of school supplies on Saturday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News