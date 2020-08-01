Raleigh event combines yoga, beer and dogs for adoption

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Outdoor yoga, local beer and puppies. Raleigh yoga company The Yoga Collective is sponsoring an event Saturday that combines all three.
The event to benefit Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at Clouds Brewing Taproom on Front Street in Raleigh.
There will be a 60-minute outdoor Collective Flow yoga session followed by a refreshing beer and time with dogs from Pawfect Match that are up for adoption.
It's just $20 for the two-hour event. Fifty percent of the proceeds go to Pawfect Match.
You need to register for the class through Yoga Collective Raleigh.
