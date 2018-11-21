Raleigh ranked 2nd best city to live in

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Money Magazine ranked Raleigh as one of the best cities to live in.
The magazine looked at cities with populations of more than 300,000 people. It then ranked them by measuring attractions, iconic neighborhoods, cost of living, and job growth.
Raleigh ranked second on the list.
The magazine touted Raleigh's booming job growth. The magazine cited the city's 17.25 percent job growth over the last five years and said the city is projected to see 9.6 percent projected job growth in 2018.
Raleigh also ranked high because of its relatively low cost of living and high volume of museums.
The only city that topped Raleigh was Austin, Texas.
