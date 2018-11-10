The Raleigh Veteran's Day parade drew a sparse but patriotic crowd Saturday afternoon. Some participants in the parade expected a larger crowd, especially since this weekend also marks the World War I armistice centennial.Many people fought and died in what was considered, briefly, the war to end all wars. Army veteran Patricia Harris reminded us of that."Wars have liberated slaves. They have also toppled terrorists. This is the reason why we're here. This is why we serve," Harris said.Harris, a past State Commander with the American Legion who now serves as an alternate National Executive Committeeman, or NEC, advocates for the men and women who risk their lives for America."We served, we've got people out there still serving our nation," she said. "I wish more people had come out. I wish we could get the word out better, but we will take the support that we do have," she said.The noticeably sparse crowd made some people wonder if gusty winds and temperatures in the 40s kept a lot of people indoors, but Harris said she doesn't believe that."No, I honestly don't. Because I do know that the Christmas parade will be up pretty soon, and I don't care if it's a blizzard out there. People will still show up!" she exclaimed.However, those who missed their chance to observe the parade in real life can still show their appreciation by saying thanks to the veterans they know already or will meet in the days and weeks to come.