Remembrance plans released for 1-year anniversary of George Floyd's death

Floyd was killed May 25, 2020. His death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers helped fuel a social justice movement across the United States.
"We really thought that my brother's death would be the last police brutality case, but as we all can see, they are at it again and again and again," Bridget Floyd, George's sister, said.
Starting May 23, the George Floyd Memorial Foundation will lead a rally and march in downtown Minneapolis. Floyd's family, prominent activists and families of other Black men killed by law enforcement will all be in attendance.
'The George Floyds of Raleigh': Activists, family install makeshift memorial on Fayetteville Street
Then on May 24 the foundation is calling for a virtual day of action. Members of the foundation want people to take time that day to donate to related causes and to contact their federal representatives to urge them to pass the George Floyd Policing Act.
"We're like deer that they're hunting after in the woods when they see us. We are human beings. We bleed the same way they bleed. The same breath god put in our body he puts in their body. So there is no reason why this should still be happening," Bridget said.
WATCH: Executive Director of George Floyd Memorial Foundation talks about plans for the anniversary
On the one-year anniversary of Floyd's death, there will be a celebration of life held in downtown Minneapolis. The celebration will include musical acts, artists and important speakers. There will also be a push to support black-owned businesses in the area.
The theme of this year's events is One Year, What's Changed.
WATCH: Derek Chauvin trial juror details courtroom experience, deliberations