RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh Parks and Recreation released new renderings showing the plans for John Chavis Memorial Park.The park is just south of downtown, off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.Five years ago voters approved allocating money to renovate the park. However, problems with picking a company to do the renovations have left the park empty for years.Raleigh Parks and Recreation said a groundbreaking celebration for John Chavis Memorial Park is scheduled for Sept. 6.The renovated park is expected to include a playground, pool, splash pad and area for concerts and festivals.