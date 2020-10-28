veterans

Retired Fayetteville Army veteran receives renovated home mortgage-free

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sirens woke up residents in the Scott's Mill community as sheriff's deputies escorted retired Army Sergeant First Class George Stultz home for a homecoming like no other.

"It's something you don't expect. It's like winning the lottery. You play but you don't expect to win. you'd like to though," said Stultz. "We put new flooring in the downstairs and new tile in. We built a new master bath and put granite countertops in. Lowes came in and put the beautiful landscape in the yard and extended the patio."

Stultz was medically discharged from the Army in 2015 after 22 years of service. He's deployed multiple times to Iraq and Afghanistan during his military career.

Building Homes for Heroes gifted his family with a four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom -- all free of cost. It's part of a nationwide initiative called the 11-11 pledge that gifts 11 mortgage-free homes to wounded veterans between September 11 and November 11.

"Just to see the relief fade off of them as they see their new home is very rewarding," said Kim Valdyke with Building Homes for Heroes.

Stultz is humbled at the overwhelming support and dedication of everyone here as they welcome him to the community.

"So when people recognize us, it's not what we do the job for. It has nothing to do with recognition. We believe in our country and the values it has," said Stultz.
