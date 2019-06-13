RALEIGH (WTVD) -- In the early 1960s, America was a turbulent place and its struggles were reflected in the music of prominent African American artists like Otis Redding, Jackie Wilson and Sam Cook.
This weekend, the musical "Soul Man: A Musical Revue" is taking the stage at Southeast Raleigh High School.
It will celebrate the music of some legends and may even get you out of your seat.
More information here.
'Soul Man' coming to Southeast Raleigh High School
ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News