Sunflowers at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh to return this summer

After being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the seasonal attraction of the sunflower bloom will return.
The sunflowers are planted in May but typically bloom in early to mid-July off Hunt Drive near the soccer field and the historic cemetery.
Public parking is available in the gravel lot on Hunt Drive and is open to the public seven days a week from dawn until dusk.
In years past, park leaders said the 5-acre sunflower field brought thousands of visitors to Dix Park.
What to Bring:
- There are only port-a-johns in the park and no drinkable water -- so plan accordingly.
- Closed-toe shoes are recommended because of the hills, grass and uneven surfaces in the park.
Allowed:
- Leashed pets are welcome but please pick up after them
- Camp chairs or blankets -- there will be picnic tables under trees
- Picnic food and nonalcoholic beverages
- Sunscreen, bug repellent and water
Not Allowed:
- Outside alcoholic beverages
- Smoking
- Picking the flowers or eating sunflower seeds
- Drones or other aerial devices are welcome on the Big Field only
