What you need to know if you're going to see the sunflowers at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh

By Emily Padula
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 5-acre sunflower field is located off of Hunt Drive near the soccer fields and the historic cemetery.

The field is open to the public from dawn until dusk seven days a week.

The flowers were planted in May but weeks of extremely hot and dry conditions have made for slow growth. The hope is that the flowers will start blooming by mid July.

The city of Raleigh has been taking many calls about the popular five-acre sunflower field at Dorothea Dix Park with many wondering when the blooms will make a return.



The flowers will eventually be harvested and used to process biodiesel for educational programs and demonstrations like the NC Farm Show, Got to Be AC Festival, and The Got to Be NC Bioenergy Conference in Raleigh and Asheville.

Destination SunFest
Destination SunFest will take place on July 13 from 2-9 p.m. The family-friendly event will have a ferris wheel, carousel, food, drinks, music activities for kids and a fireworks display at the end of the night.

Where to park:
Parking during the weekdays is available in the soccer field parking area off of Hunt Drive. There will be signs in the park directing to the lot.

Credit: Dorothea Dix Park



Guests are asked to avoid buildings and adjacent parking areas during business hours out of respect for the over 2,000 employees who work on the park's campus.

For visitors with disabilities, accessible parking with reserved parking will be reserved in all lots on the campus.

What to Bring:
There are only port-a-johns in the park and no drinkable water - so plan accordingly.

Closed-toe shoes are recommended due to the hills, grass and uneven surfaces in the park.

Allowed:
  • Leashed pets are welcome but please pick up after them

  • Camp chairs or blankets - there will be picnic tables under trees

  • Picnic food and nonalcoholic beverages

  • Sunscreen, bug repellent and water


    • Not Allowed:
  • Outside alcoholic beverages

  • Smoking

  • Picking the flowers or eating sunflower seeds

  • Drones or other aerial devices are welcome on the Big Field only


    • If you have specific questions, you can reach out to Dix Park here.
