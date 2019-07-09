What you need to know if you're going to see the sunflowers at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh

The field is open to the public from dawn until dusk seven days a week.
The flowers were planted in May but weeks of extremely hot and dry conditions have made for slow growth. The hope is that the flowers will start blooming by mid July.
The flowers will eventually be harvested and used to process biodiesel for educational programs and demonstrations like the NC Farm Show, Got to Be AC Festival, and The Got to Be NC Bioenergy Conference in Raleigh and Asheville.
Destination SunFest
Destination SunFest will take place on July 13 from 2-9 p.m. The family-friendly event will have a ferris wheel, carousel, food, drinks, music activities for kids and a fireworks display at the end of the night.
Where to park:
Parking during the weekdays is available in the soccer field parking area off of Hunt Drive. There will be signs in the park directing to the lot.
Guests are asked to avoid buildings and adjacent parking areas during business hours out of respect for the over 2,000 employees who work on the park's campus.
For visitors with disabilities, accessible parking with reserved parking will be reserved in all lots on the campus.
What to Bring:
There are only port-a-johns in the park and no drinkable water - so plan accordingly.
Closed-toe shoes are recommended due to the hills, grass and uneven surfaces in the park.
Allowed:
Not Allowed:
If you have specific questions, you can reach out to Dix Park here.