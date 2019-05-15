Society

City of Raleigh brings sunflowers back to Dix Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- They make the perfect backdrop for any social media picture. Sunflowers will soon be popping up at Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park just in time for summer.

The City of Raleigh spent Wednesday planting the popular flower field that was such a big attraction last summer.

The flowers are expected to bloom in mid to late June with peak bloom of July 4 to July 17.

The SunFest event in the park is scheduled for Saturday, July 13 from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The sunflowers were first planted by the Raleigh Public Utilities Department in 2010 along the Neuse River Greenway Trail.

Last year was the first year for the sunflowers at Dix Park.

The sunflowers actually have a dual purpose.

Not only are they a tourists attraction, but they're also used to create thousands of gallons of biodiesel which is used to fuel tractors, trailers and farm equipment.
