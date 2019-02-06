Tickets prices for NC State Fair are going up in 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Those looking to go to the North Carolina State Fair this fall will have to shell out a little more money for tickets.
On Tuesday, the State Board of Agriculture approved an increase.
Advance Tickets will go up $2 to $10 and Day of Ticket will increase $3 to $13.
However, children five and under and seniors will still get in for free.
Those who don't want to shell out the extra dough have one more chance before the new rates kick in on June 1.
Fairgoers will have a chance to buy the tickets at 2018 prices at the Got to Be NC Festival, which will be held in May.
The NC State Fair runs from Oct. 17 - 27.
The fair is expected to bring $1.5 million in revenue.
The last time ticket prices were increased was 2015, ABC11's newsgathering partners the News & Observer reported.