Valentine's Day recipe: Cheese and strawberry platter

You could say it with chocolate. Or smoothies. Even tiny cream puffs would be sweet. But today's treat is a little healthier, a lot heartier and a great choice to bring to school as well.We used Mini Triscuits which I learned a while ago have two ingredients: wheat and salt. (Ditto for regular Triscuits, of course.) Plus extra sharp cheddar cheese. Our kids have Euro-tastebuds when it comes to cheese, the stronger the flavor the better. Use whatever kind of cheese yours enjoy.And berries. Don't forget the berries.Tip: If you make this ahead of time, put a damp paper towel (or several) over the top of the berries and cheese. That'll keep them from drying out in the fridge-but don't put towels on the crackers. Or just use a tray (or baking sheet with a lid). I used a cutting board, and the whole thing sat for an hour or so at room temperature without any trouble at all.