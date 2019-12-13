Wake nonprofit needs more toys before the weekend

You can drop off toys at @InterAct_Wake at their location off Oberlin Road until tomorrow afternoon. Usually it’s much harder to walk around in this room and they hope that’s the case by tomorrow. #ABC11 #holidayseason pic.twitter.com/bvK9x5S76e — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) December 13, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Triangle non-profit is asking for your help to get as many toys to kids in need.InterAct, Wake County's only provider for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, is having their Holiday Bazaar this Saturday."Every person wants to have a holiday of peace and joy and hope and the Holiday Bazaar offers that," said Josh Littlejohn of InterAct. "InterAct offers that it's a true home away from home for victims and survivors."They're looking for toys for kids in all age ranges. You can drop off the toys at their location off of Wade Avenue on Oberlin Road up until Friday afternoon.On Thursday, men and women from the Army National Guard came by to help out and take a tour of the facility."We were running back and forth from all the rooms making sure the toys were sorted by age group, making sure that anything for the mothers goes to the mother's room and cleaning up any debris to make sure the room is clean and suitable for when they come in and can collect their toys," said Tiffany Tinker, who's a sexual assault response coordinator or SARC for the Illinois National Guard.She and others from around the county are in Raleigh this week for training and took Thursday to get out of the classroom."We're saying even though this happens in the military, this happens everywhere," Tinker said. "We want to make sure we bridge the gap between our worlds and that way we can say: we're here for you as much as we know you're here for us."InterAct said between Thanksgiving and Christmas, they're planning to serve 1,000 people in crisis. They're expecting 600 of them to show up on Saturday.