Father's Day, Juneteenth, Peak City Pig Fest, things to do this weekend in the Triangle and Fayetteville

Peak City Pig Fest, Friday & Saturday
Get some good barbecue and enjoy live music this weekend with the family. This downtown Apex festival will have 48 cooking teams compete for over $12,000 for cooking chicken, ribs, brisket and pork. ABC11 is a proud sponsor.
Movies by Moonlight, Friday
Head to Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary with the kids to watch Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. Feel free to bring a blanket, chair and picnic. A portion of sales go to WakeMed Children's Hospital. $5 but children 12 and under are free.
D-Day 75th Anniversary Exhibit
The Airborne and Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville will have specially selected artifacts that commemorate the anniversary of D-Day. The exhibit will be public through August 31.
Juneteenth Celebration, Saturday
The 15th annual NC Juneteenth Celebration will be held in Durham at E. Main Street between Dillard and Roxboro Street. There will be local performers, food, merchandise and a kids zone.
3rd Annual Blackberry Festival, Saturday
This outdoors event will take place at The Well Fed Community Garden in Raleigh. Have family-friendly fun while learning about blackberries and growing locally. Don't forget to try some blackberry cobbler!
Fayetteville Father's Day Crab Feast, Saturday
Enjoy an all-you-can-eat feast with fresh blue crabs, fish & chips and family fun at the John D. Fuller, Sr. Recreational/Athletic Complex in Fayetteville.
Juneteenth Celebrate Freedom, Saturday
Celebrate Juneteenth in Cary with food and art vendors, performances, poems and storytelling.
Outdoor Movie on the Green, Saturday
Head to Southern Village in Chapel Hill to catch a viewing of Captain Marvel. Blankets, low chairs and coolers with no glass are permitted. Tickets are $5.
Bull City Cruise-In, Saturday
Over 100 cars and trucks from local car clubs will be on display at American Tobacco. Food trucks will also be cruising in as well as vendors, inflatables, face-painters and more!
Juneteenth Freedom Festival, Saturday
Cumberland County's first ever Juneteenth Freedom Festival will be held in Festival Park. The event will share the history of slavery and memorialize its ending. There will be a parade, guest speakers, entertainment, over 50 vendors and fireworks.
Spirit of NC Festival, Saturday
The premier event for tasting spirits curated in North Carolina! Over 40 distillers from all over the state will showcase their spirits at the Raleigh Beer Garden. There will also be food, raffles and live music.The general admission ticket includes a sampling cup and a light buffet. Must be 21 to attend.
7th Annual Pollinator Festival, Saturday
Head to Lake Crabtree County Park to celebrate National Pollinator Week. There will be games, crafts, activities and experts to answer your questions.
Father's Day Celebration, Sunday
Treat dad to a barbecue lunch at The Carolina Inn. There will be live music, cocktails and craft beer.
Durham Summer Food Truck Rodeo, Sunday
Foodies of all ages can head to Durham Central Park to try some of the Triangle's most popular food trucks. The event is free - you just pay for what you eat. Dogs are allowed on regular leashes and people are welcome to bring a blanket or lawn chair.
