Father's Day, Juneteenth, Peak City Pig Fest, things to do this weekend in the Triangle and Fayetteville

, Friday & SaturdayGet some good barbecue and enjoy live music this weekend with the family. This downtownfestival will have 48 cooking teams compete for over $12,000 for cooking chicken, ribs, brisket and pork. ABC11 is a proud sponsor., FridayHead to Koka Booth Amphitheatre inwith the kids to watch Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. Feel free to bring a blanket, chair and picnic. A portion of sales go to WakeMed Children's Hospital. $5 but children 12 and under are free.The Airborne and Special Operations Museum inwill have specially selected artifacts that commemorate the anniversary of D-Day. The exhibit will be public through August 31., SaturdayThe 15th annual NC Juneteenth Celebration will be held inat E. Main Street between Dillard and Roxboro Street. There will be local performers, food, merchandise and a kids zone., SaturdayThis outdoors event will take place at The Well Fed Community Garden in. Have family-friendly fun while learning about blackberries and growing locally. Don't forget to try some blackberry cobbler!, SaturdayEnjoy an all-you-can-eat feast with fresh blue crabs, fish & chips and family fun at the John D. Fuller, Sr. Recreational/Athletic Complex in, SaturdayCelebrate Juneteenth inwith food and art vendors, performances, poems and storytelling., SaturdayHead to Southern Village into catch a viewing of Captain Marvel. Blankets, low chairs and coolers with no glass are permitted. Tickets are $5., SaturdayOver 100 cars and trucks from local car clubs will be on display at. Food trucks will also be cruising in as well as vendors, inflatables, face-painters and more!, SaturdayCumberland County's first ever Juneteenth Freedom Festival will be held in. The event will share the history of slavery and memorialize its ending. There will be a parade, guest speakers, entertainment, over 50 vendors and fireworks., SaturdayThe premier event for tasting spirits curated in North Carolina! Over 40 distillers from all over the state will showcase their spirits at the. There will also be food, raffles and live music.The general admission ticket includes a sampling cup and a light buffet. Must be 21 to attend., SaturdayHead toto celebrate National Pollinator Week. There will be games, crafts, activities and experts to answer your questions., SundayTreat dad to a barbecue lunch at. There will be live music, cocktails and craft beer., SundayFoodies of all ages can head toto try some of the Triangle's most popular food trucks. The event is free - you just pay for what you eat. Dogs are allowed on regular leashes and people are welcome to bring a blanket or lawn chair.