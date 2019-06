North Carolina honors World War 2 veterans on 75th anniversary of D-Day

Today we'd like to say 'Thank You' to The Greatest Generation for your invaluable contributions to our country and the world.



"It was carnage." 99-year-old Durham veteran recounts D-Day invasion>>https://t.co/cZyqW2Ilhq pic.twitter.com/QhlbaAA88P — ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) June 6, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The North Carolina General Assembly will recognize the 75th anniversary of the Normandy invasion with a major ceremony in Raleigh.World War II veterans will be special guests at the event. Politicians and local leaders are also expected.During the ceremony, the names of the 39 North Carolinians who sacrificed their lives on June 6, 1944, will be read aloud.There will also be a wreath laying, rifle salute and a bugler playing "Taps."