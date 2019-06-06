Community & Events

North Carolina honors World War 2 veterans on 75th anniversary of D-Day

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The North Carolina General Assembly will recognize the 75th anniversary of the Normandy invasion with a major ceremony in Raleigh.

World War II veterans will be special guests at the event. Politicians and local leaders are also expected.

99-year-old Durham veteran recounts D-Day invasion

During the ceremony, the names of the 39 North Carolinians who sacrificed their lives on June 6, 1944, will be read aloud.

WW2 veteran tops charts with D-Day tribute song 'Shores of Normandy'

There will also be a wreath laying, rifle salute and a bugler playing "Taps."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsncraleighveteransd dayworld war iinorth carolina news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead at Brentwood Park parking lot in Raleigh
Teen bitten by shark will get free prosthetic leg
LIVE | Cadet dead, 22 hurt in cargo truck crash at West Point
Rev. Barber testifies in his trespassing trial
Police impersonator caught on camera knocking on doors in Chicago
Infant dies after being locked in hot car for about 15 hours
Massive water main break closes Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh
Show More
What is a haboob?
'It's degrading': Uber driver says rider sexually assaulted her
30 cars damaged in crash that closed I-40 in Raleigh for 3 hours
Showers, storms likely over next several days
Hotel casting doubt on Delaware woman's vacation attack story
More TOP STORIES News