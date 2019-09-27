Community & Events

Zombies needed for Wake Forest event

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Wake Forest is hosting a "Zombie Survival" event on Saturday, Oct. 19 and needs participants and volunteers.

Teams made up of two-to-four players will try to survive a "zombie attack."

Zombies will try to steal "life flags" and if you make it back to base camp with all your supplies and at least one "life flag," your team will be named "Zombie Survivors."

Organizers also need Zombie volunteers, over the age of 14 for the event at Joyner Park.

Professional face painters will be at the event to create Zombies out of the volunteers.

Cost to enter the "zombie attack" is $20 per team for Wake Forest residents and $35 per team for non-Wake Forest residents.

To register for the event click here.

Volunteers need to arrive at the Joyner Park Community Center by 3 p.m. and complete a background check in advance at https://bib.com/SecureVolunteer/Town-of-Wake-Forest-Parks-and-Rec/Disclosure.

All volunteers will receive free food and beverages prior to the event.

Volunteer spots are limited, so anyone interested is urged to contact PRCR Events Coordinator Suja Jacob at sjacob@wakeforestnc.gov.
