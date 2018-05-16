Community rallies to bring some relief for waterless Spring Lake residents

Community officials and residents helped bring some relief to the Spring Lake residents stuck without water.

By
SPRING LAKE, NC (WTVD) --
Help arrived Wednesday afternoon for residents living in Spring Lake's Garden Grove community. They've been without running water for six days.

"They didn't make the payment of $30,000 which they promised us they would make on the 10th. So we had to turn the water off," said town manager Daniel Gerald.

He told ABC11 that Sherman and Hemstreet, a real estate agency based out of Augusta, Georgia, managed the property.



ABC11 spoke with one of their brokers by phone. They told us they are not responsible for the property. The town manager said the paperwork says otherwise.

"They are the ones that are running that park," said Gerald.

Spring Lake residents left without water
Cumberland County residents living in a mobile home park have been without water for five days. The park is located in Spring Lake right next to Fort Bragg's Pope Army Airfield.


One resident said a good Samaritan saw the original story Tuesday night and dropped water off on the porch of everyone here.

The kind gestures don't stop there. The mayor, town manager and alderman came out of their own pockets to help and drop off three truckloads of water to the residents.

Those who live there were overwhelmed with their generosity.



"It's just unbelievable you know," said resident Aneca Glover.

Another resident and Air Force veteran is also grateful, but after 40 years of living in Garden Grove he said his time there has come to an end.

"I'm looking for a house. I'm moving. You can only put up with this for so long," James Walton said.
