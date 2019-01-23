RALEIGH (WTVD) --The company overseeing the site of a deadly construction accident has a history of safety violation.
Our I-Team obtained records on Harold K. Jordan & Company (HKJ) from the Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
The department has fined the company for 12 violations since 2014.
The violations include issues like lack of fall protection, ladder violations and issues with scaffolds. HKJ also has two open cases under investigation with the Department of Labor. Details about those cases will not be made available until the investigation is complete.
The below information includes the citations and fine amounts levied against HKJ:
September 2017 Citations
- $5,000 -- Duty to have fall protection
- $3,500 -- General requirements
- $0 --Additional requirements applicable to specific types of scaffolds
- $3,500 -- General requirements
- $1,500 -- Ladders
August 2017 Citations
- $7,000 -- General safety and health provisions
- $7,000 -- Duty to have fall protection
- $3,500 -- Ladders
- $0 -- Ladders
February 2016 Citations
- $3,500 -- Duty to have fall protection
- $1,200 -- Specific excavation requirements
- $0 -- Specific excavation requirements
- $0 -- Requirements for protective systems
- $2,000 -- Eye and face protection
April 2014 Citations
- $2,100 -- Duty to have fall protection
- $2,100 -- General safety and health provisions