1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Raleigh construction site accident

One person is dead and two are injured after an accident at a construction site in Raleigh.The incident happened before 11:30 a.m. at a site near Old Wake Forest Road and Triangle Town Boulevard.The North Carolina Department of Labor, which is the agency investigating the incident, confirmed the fatality and injuries. However, the department has not released further details about what happened.Identities of the people involved have been released.ABC11 is working to learn more information.