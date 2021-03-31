Society

Lawsuit aims to remove Confederate statue in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina NAACP is taking its fight against a Confederate monument in Alamance County to the courtroom.

The group filed a lawsuit against Alamance County Commissioners saying their refusal to take down the monument is violating rights protected by North Carolina's constitution.

The lawsuit also says the monument causes pain to Black residents and is a threat to public safety.

The monument in question sits outside the courthouse in Graham. It has been at the center of a number of protests recently.

A group of more than 50 leaders in Alamance County previously signed a letter asking county commissioners to move the monument. The commission declined at the time, calling the efforts an "ambush."

