50 Alamance County leaders: Confederate monument 'represents an ideology incompatible with equality'

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dozens of Alamance County officials voiced their feelings on Graham's Confederate monument Monday morning, proposing the statue be moved due to concerns about violence.
During a meeting, many Alamance County political, educational and spiritual leaders voiced their feelings in favor of moving the structure. A joint statement penned by 50 community members--including mayors, pastors, school board members and business owners--said the nearly 30-foot monument "represents an ideology incompatible with equality."
A statement from Alamance County said the primary reason for the monument to be moved was for the safety of the county's citizens in light of the threat of violence in addition to its symbolism, which many interpret as a nod to white supremacy. County commissioners and Graham City Council were asked to move the monument from its location on Courthouse Square.
The list of people who backed the proposal included Burlington Mayor Ian Baltutis, Mebane Mayor Ed Hooks, Elon University President Connie Book and President of Alamance NAACP Barrett Brown.
The statement reads in part:
"As the municipalities and counties around us have taken action to remove their monuments, the Alamance County monument draws ever-increasing notoriety and represents an increased potential for violence. Now is the time for decisive action to relocate this monument."
"We are at a crossroads. As leaders, we want the county to move forward to a bright, prosperous future and not cling to a symbol that will inevitably hold us back. The county manager has wisely warned of the risks of deadly violence and recommended that the monument be relocated. We wholeheartedly agree and support urgent action."
The monument, dedicated in 1914, sits in front of the county courthouse. A pair of Confederate flags are engraved above the base with a soldier holding a rifle at the top.
The statement from Alamance County leaders continues:
"The future of our community hangs in the balance. Bold and inclusive leadership is needed now more than ever. We stand together in this request and we invite other leaders to join us in this call to action.
We hereby call upon the Alamance County Commissioners and the City Council of Graham to take action to relocate the monument in a respectful and appropriate manner. Relocation of the monument will remove the threat to the public safety that has been created by this symbol in the Courthouse Square of Graham."
In 2018, a group called Taking Back Alamance County claimed responsibility for displaying a large Confederate flag near downtown Hillsborough.
