50 Alamance County leaders: Confederate monument 'represents an ideology incompatible with equality'

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dozens of Alamance County officials voiced their feelings on Graham's Confederate monument Monday morning, proposing the statue be moved due to concerns about violence.During a meeting, many Alamance County political, educational and spiritual leaders voiced their feelings in favor of moving the structure. A joint statement penned by 50 community members--including mayors, pastors, school board members and business owners--said the nearly 30-foot monument "represents an ideology incompatible with equality."A statement from Alamance County said the primary reason for the monument to be moved was for the safety of the county's citizens in light of the threat of violence in addition to its symbolism, which many interpret as a nod to white supremacy. County commissioners and Graham City Council were asked to move the monument from its location on Courthouse Square.The list of people who backed the proposal included Burlington Mayor Ian Baltutis, Mebane Mayor Ed Hooks, Elon University President Connie Book and President of Alamance NAACP Barrett Brown.The statement reads in part:The monument, dedicated in 1914, sits in front of the county courthouse. A pair of Confederate flags are engraved above the base with a soldier holding a rifle at the top.The statement from Alamance County leaders continues:In 2018, a group called Taking Back Alamance County claimed responsibility for displaying a large Confederate flag near downtown Hillsborough.