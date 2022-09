NC mayor wants state of emergency declared due to threats over Confederate monument

The Mayor of Enfield in Halifax County will speak today on why he wants Governor Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency in his town.

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Mayor of Enfield in Halifax County will speak today on why he wants Governor Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency in his town.

Mayor Mondale Robinson live-streamed the bulldozing of a Confederate monument nearly two weeks ago.

Since then he say he and other community members have received threats from White supremacist groups.

Mayor Robinson is asking the governor to launch an investigation and declare a state of emergency because of the threats.