Johnston County fire truck rolls over while responding to Zebulon fire; 2 firefighters hospitalized

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two firefighters are hurt after a fire truck rolled over while responding to a Zebulon fire.

Sources told ABC11 a Corinth/Holders Volunteer Fire Department truck rolled over responding to a fire happening the 1300 block of Carroll Heights Road and two firefighters were hospitalized, one with serious injuries.

The crash happened on Highway 96 just north of Highway 231, officials said.

Officials said Highway 231 is closed in both directions near NC-96 and is expected to reopen around 10:30 p.m.

This is developing. Please check back for updates.
