DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was found shot dead in Durham late Saturday night.

Durham Police Department said they found the man injured shortly after 11 p.m. on East Cornwallis Road. First responders rushed him to Duke University Hospital, but he did not survive.

Investigators said the shooting does not appear to be random, but they have not released any information about who was responsible.

