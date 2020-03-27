Coronavirus

Apple launches tools to connect users with COVID-19 guidance from Centers for Disease Control

Apple on Friday launched new tools to connect users with information from health authorities about the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

The company said the tools will ask users "a series of questions around risk factors, recent exposure and symptoms for themselves or a loved one" and will offer "CDC recommendations on next steps, including guidance on social distancing and self-isolating, how to closely monitor symptoms, whether or not a test is recommended at this time, and when to contact a medical provider."

The tools' guidance does not replace advice from a doctor, Apple said. They were created in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the White House Coronavirus Task Force and FEMA.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

The tools are available as both an app (named COVID-19 in the App Store) and a website. Apple said users in the United States can also ask Siri "How do I know if I have coronavirus?" to access additional information.

It does not require users to sign-in, and Apple said user responses will not be sent to Apple or to "any government organization."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdccoronavirusgovernmenttechnologyapplemobile appcenters for disease control
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How teens are coping with COVID-19
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Show More
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
More TOP STORIES News