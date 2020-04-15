Coronavirus

Fayetteville tackle shop reels in more business as more take on fishing for social distancing hobby

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- In an effort to practice social distancing and maintain some sanity, some people are turning to fishing rods and bait.

A.K. McCallum is a marine and tackle supply store in the Fayetteville area. In addition to selling fishing gear, a large portion of their revenue also comes from boat sales.

Bradley James, the current general manager of the store, said the COVID-19 pandemic has been a gut punch financially. He said boat sales have been nearly nonexistent in the last month.

"Our boat sales, all that, our major stuff has been affected big time," James added.

The shop closed its doors and only offered curbside pick-up the last several weeks; however, that approach resulted in very little revenue.

On Tuesday, A.K. McCallum implemented the 10-customer store policy, seeing a major jump in business.

"I've noticed a lot more phone calls, a lot more people coming in and out, buying bait and a lot more activity than we were seeing before," James said.

The store is also seeing plenty of first time shoppers, all looking to pick up fishing as a hobby.

James said it's the perfect sport to get you outdoors but also remain a safe distance from others.

He went on to say that the uptick in fishing intrigue and the store policy changes will help slow down the financial bleeding caused by the lack of boat sales.

"The younger generation didn't have that grab on fishing before, but I'm noticing a lot more younger people coming in our store recently," James said.
