Free ABC11 printable activities for kids to do at home

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Being cooped up at home for long periods of time is not only tough for you, but especially for your children. There are never enough ways to stay occupied.

We understand the struggle and want to help.

Here are some fun activities we've created for you and your children to do at home. There are coloring pages, a maze, a word search, and more! Simply download and print the sheets below and let your creativity flow!

DOWNLOAD THE SHEETS HERE

Share your work with us on social media!

We will get through this... and hopefully these activities will make it a little easier! Have fun!

