Spectrum, Comcast offer free internet to students without WiFi during coronavirus pandemic

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTVD) -- As the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the US, Charter Communications offered free Spectrum internet access for 60 days to students who don't currently use the service.
In a news release, Charter, the parent company of Spectrum, said both broadband and WiFi services would be installed for free in new student households. The offer is available to both K-12 and college students.
Spectrum will also open its WiFi hotspots to the public.
Comcast is also making it easier for low-income families who live in a Comcast service area to sign up by offering new customers 60 days of free Internet Essentials service, which is normally available to all qualified low-income households for $9.95/month.
The company is also increasing internet speeds for the Internet Essentials service from 15/2 Mbps to 25/3 Mbps for all new and existing customers, which will be the speed of the service going forward.
Saturday, Governor Roy Cooper ordered all public schools across the state to close for two weeks. However, 24 percent of North Carolina households do not have access to high-speed internet, according to the American Community Survey.
"As the country works collaboratively to contain this pandemic, broadband internet access will be increasingly essential to ensuring that people across the country are able to learn and work remotely, that businesses can continue to serve customers, and that Americans stay connected and engaged with family and friends," Charter Communications said in a written statement.
Families who qualify for free Spectrum internet can call 1-844-488-8395 to enroll.
