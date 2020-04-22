Coronavirus

Raleigh trash volume increases 30% as sanitation workers adjust working conditions to fight COVID-19

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Since Gov. Roy Cooper's stay-at-home order went into effect last month, the City of Raleigh said the volume of trash has increased 30 percent. Right now, sanitation workers are taking precautions to stay safe during the COVID 19 pandemic.

Alphonzo Hedgepeth, a 16-year veteran garbage collector said he is not messing around with COVID-19.

"I sanitize everything. Every time I get out the truck. Before I get out-I hand sanitize," said Hedgepeth.

THE LATEST: COVID-19 updates in North Carolina

Hedgepeth and more than 150 of his colleagues with the City of Raleigh are also on the front lines of the virus.

"We're glad to have a job," said Hedgepeth.

The average sanitation worker makes nearly $40,000 a year in Raleigh, and their essential job these days is becoming more physically and mentally challenging. In March, the NC Public Service Workers Union said a Raleigh sanitation worker, Adrian Grubbs, died from complications due to the novel coronavirus.

'We've had other diseases but this has really been a shock to everybody," Hedgepeth said.

Raleigh Solid Waste managers estimate sanitation workers come into contact with one million surfaces each week, increasing their chances for COVID-19 exposure.

To ease concerns, three person crews have been reduced to two, and shifts are staggered. Trucks and vehicle keys are also cleaned daily.

Additionally, each employee receives a wellness check before work, masks, multiple latex gloves and work gloves, and hazmat-style suits with boot covers.

In Raleigh, 140,000 homes are serviced each week by sanitation workers.

Have a question about coronavirus? Send it to us here.

People can help keep them safe and their neighbors by double bagging recyclables, cleaning garbage handles, and not putting trash on top of bins.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighwake countynccoronavirusraleigh newssanitation workercovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Publix to buy surplus produce, milk and donate to food banks
High commissions lead Raleigh restaurant to pull plug on Grubhub
Tracking North Carolina COVID-19 cases
Contact Tracing: A vital step in controlling the spread of COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Cumberland Co. reports largest daily jump in COVID-19 cases
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Contact Tracing: A vital step in controlling the spread of COVID-19
Watch the Jersey 4 Jersey live benefit here!
High commissions lead Raleigh restaurant to pull plug on Grubhub
How Fort Bragg soldiers are combating COVID-19 in NYC
Unemployed face hang ups, heartache while trying to apply for benefits
Show More
Longtime Raleigh restaurant paying employees amid shutdown
Arrest made in March shooting death of NCCU student
3 Virginia children at the center of Amber Alert found safe
Food returning to shelves but don't expect this item anytime soon
Coronavirus unknowns: Some of the biggest unanswered questions
More TOP STORIES News