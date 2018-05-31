County seeks solutions for Spring Lake residents without water

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents frustrated being without running water for three weeks (WTVD)

By
SPRING LAKE, NC (WTVD) --
It's now been three weeks without running water for residents living in a Spring Lake mobile home park. Residents have been asked to leave their homes and now the county is trying to offer up resources to frustrated residents.

During the last three days, the county has held information sessions for frustrated residents living here in Garden Grove. They've been left wondering what's next and where will they go?

"I just feel like the last resort should be for us to leave our homes. That should be the last resort and that seems like it's the first," said resident Aneca Glover.

Some relief for Spring Lake residents without running water
Help arrived Wednesday afternoon for residents living in Spring Lake's Garden Grove community. They've been without running water for six days.


She is one of several residents who live in the Garden Grove community who attended Thursday night's information session.

Representatives from Community Development, Social Services and Environmental Health were all on hand to provide resources. They've had no running water for three weeks and then a bombshell notice asking them to leave their homes.

Cumberland County tells waterless residents to move
Spring Lake residents who live in Garden Grove have been without running water for two weeks. Now, matters have gotten worse as the county abruptly hit already suffering homeowners with a notice to vacate - and even suggesting homeless shelters for them.

The landowner still has a water bill backlog of more than $60,000.

"We believe the landowner was telling us to turn the water off to repair it, but we don't think he was doing that. He would say turn it off, we need to repair it and then say it was repaired. That would cause water hammering and basically cause the pipes to rip open," said Spring Lake town manager Daniel Gerald.

Spring Lake residents left without water
Cumberland County residents living in a mobile home park have been without water for five days. The park is located in Spring Lake right next to Fort Bragg's Pope Army Airfield.


"These people need to be held responsible. Somebody needs to find out who these landowners are. You just can't run like that and then you just cannot be found. No one can figure out anything about you," said Glover.

Cumberland County is planning to serve a notice of violation to the owners of the property. From there, they hope to have more answers for residents.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fayetteville newscumberland county newsdrinking waterwaterevictionCumberland CountySpring Lake
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
County drops eviction bombshell on Spring Lake residents without water
Spring Lake residents hung out to dry over landowner's water bill woes
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News