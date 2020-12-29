How to make sure you don't throw away money on your get fit New Year's resolution

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If 2021 is the year you want to get in shape and improve your health, you're not alone.
It's the top New Year's resolution, but with the COVID-19 pandemic you need to be more careful than ever if you plan to join or sign up for any type of gym or fitness program.
While many gyms are back open, before signing up you need to do your research.
First, take a tour and ask for a free trial so you can see if the gym meets your needs. Also, look at the restrictions in place due to COVID-19 and what happens if the gym is forced to shut down.
Alyssa Parker with the BBB of Eastern North Carolina adds, "It's also important to know the different capacity restrictions. What if it's already full to capacity and you're not allowed to get in? Just know your options there and really take a step back and think about if it is something that you really want to move forward with before you sign that dotted line."
You also need to make sure you don't feel coerced to sign a contract, read that fine print and see what costs are involved if you cancel it.
Fitness apps and virtual trainers are popular. Before signing up, you also need to protect your money and personal information.
"Make sure it is a legitimate trainer and they have all of their certifications and qualifications, but also know what types of links you are clicking on. What kind of information are you giving them? What personal information you are giving them?" Parker said.
You can easily do your research by looking at the BBB website to see how the gym handles problems. Also, a simple google search with show you what members feel about the gym or fitness app.
