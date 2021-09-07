abc11 troubleshooter

$1,000 and 5 months after signing tree removal contract, Fayetteville homeowner left in the dark

By
Pandemic home improvements leaving homeowners without their money

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, many homeowners are making improvements to the inside and outside of their homes. However, before handing over any money, do your research.

Fayetteville resident Rachella White wanted to have some trees cut down around her property.

She did the right thing by getting a written contract. She paid the agreed upon and required $1,000 to get the job started. However, five months after signing the contract, her tree contractor, John McNeil, was still a no-show.

"I was like I just don't want to let that money go because I need it. I said what can I do, and I said, 'Call the Troubleshooter,'" White said.

Troubleshooter Diane Wilson got in touch with McNeil, and White got great news.

"All of a sudden, he calls me and says, 'When do you want to meet so I can give you the deposit back?' and I was so grateful," White said.

McNeil returned White's $1,000 and she hired another company to take down her trees. McNeil never got back to Wilson to explain why the job didn't start.

Before you hire anyone make sure you do your research. Also, check their reviews and get everything including the guarantee or warranty in writing.
