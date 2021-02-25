Cooper's easing of COVID-19 restrictions unlikely to bring back live music to many venues any time soon

"I really think that today's announcement was a huge step in a positive direction," said Randy McKay, who recently took the reins as President and CEO of Durham's Carolina Theatre.
McKay took charge in the throes of a pandemic that's thrown the live music industry into a tailspin. COVID canceled the Carolina's movie house, its community events and its main money-making source: touring concert acts.
McKay says the governor's easing of restrictions for indoor venues which allows 30% capacity not exceeding 250 people is unlikely bring those tours back.
"The bread and butter, our concert programming, isn't going to be possible at any venue until the vast majority of the country is open at full capacity because it just doesn't make sense any other way," he said.
Concert venues like Durham's Carolina Theatre think Gov. Cooper's easing of COVID restrictions is a positive step, but think the wait for live music will continue for now.
In downtown Raleigh, Sheraton Hotel General Manager Leon Cox, who is currently serving as chair of the Downtown Raleigh Alliance and Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors bureau.
Cox encouraged with recent upticks in hotel and convention meeting bookings. But, when we asked about Governor Roy Cooper's Wednesday announcement that outdoor entertainment venues, like Walnut Creek and Red Hat Amphitheaters could reopen at 30% capacity on Friday, Cox had doubts that popular Red Hat could afford to hire back staff and foot the bill for big acts with capacity still so limited.
"No, not yet," Cox said. "I think in order for those venues to be productive, the (capacities) have to be a little bit more."
However, Cox and McKay both see light at the end of the tunnel. Mckay points to the surge in sales for the Carolina's Nevermore Film Festival. The event is virtual this year, but he says tickets are selling as strongly as the in-person event.