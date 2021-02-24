Gov. Cooper eases restrictions on bars, lifts Stay-At-Home orders for gyms and other businesses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This is the news North Carolinians has been waiting for -- and now they can go to a bar to celebrate, too (with a mask).
Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday announced significant rollbacks of restrictions on businesses and other venues, as the rates of COVID19 hospitalizations, deaths and positive cases continue to drop and stabilize across the state.
"After alarmingly high numbers throughout the winter holidays, North Carolina's trends have declined and stabilized," Cooper said. "Hospitalizations have dropped to their lowest point since before Thanksgiving. The percent of tests returning positive continues to decline. This is encouraging."
Specifically, Cooper officially lifted his modified Stay-At-Home closing non-essential businesses like gyms, restaurants, and retail, at 10 p.m. nightly. That order, signed in the wake of the Thanksgiving and Christmas surge, also slapped a 9 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales.
Though non-essential businesses can stay open late, alcohol sales will still be subject to a curfew, but this time two hours later at 11 p.m.
The changes take effect Friday and are set to expire later in March.
The sweeping changes also extend to bars and establishments where food sales make up less than 30% of sales. For the first time since March 2020, bars will be permitted to open at 30% capacity with a cap of 250 people.
Gyms, museums, aquariums, barbers, pools, outdoor amusement parks, retail establishments, restaurants, breweries and wineries may now open at 50% capacity with health and safety protocols.
Some businesses that were limited to operating outdoors at 30% capacity will still have that percentage but will no longer have a 100-person cap. That includes sports fields and venues, stadiums, outdoor bars, outdoor amusement parks and other outdoor businesses.
The new order will also allow some indoor businesses to open at 30% capacity with a cap of 250 people. These businesses include bars and taverns, indoor amusement parks, movie theaters, indoor sports arenas and others.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, NC Secretary of Health and Human Services, praised North Carolinians' efforts to slow the spread and keep up with "The Three Ws," which she credited for empowering the governor to begin to ease restrictions.
Cohen still warned, however, that trends, while positive, are "still not where we need to be" in terms of viral spread.
Wednesday's news conference occurred on the same day as the state opened vaccinations to teachers and other school staff members. In Wake County, 10,000 school workers have already signed up for the waitlist.
Other essential workers in Group 3 will be eligible to sign up for appointments beginning next month.
