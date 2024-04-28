1 dead after an overnight shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in Durham.

Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to the area of West Morgan Street and Watts Street.

Upon arrival, police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. They said it appears to be an isolated incident.

There is no further information available at the moment.