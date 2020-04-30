Politics

NC Senate unanimously passes $1.4 billion COVID-19 relief bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The NC Senate unanimously passed a bipartisan $1.4 billion COVID-19 relief bill directed at aiding recovery efforts of those hit hardest by the virus as well as supporting research.

On Wednesday night, Senate Bill 704, also known as the CARES Act, passed 48-0. The bill now has to pass through the North Carolina House for approval where it will then move to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk to be signed.

Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue, D-Wake, issued a joint statement following passage of the bill.

"Today's consensus vote is the product of weeks of good-faith negotiations. It is the first step in what will be a lengthy road to recovery, and we appreciate the positive, collaborative spirit in which all sides approached this. We've come together to fund immediate needs, support research, and lift up those hit hardest by the virus's economic impact," they said in the statement.

The funds are set to be used 'consistent with the authorizing federal legislation' and provide assistance to the 'public health and economic well-being of the state.' The fund being allocated towards public health, education, small business assistance and local government.

"If you're someone that needs health care, probably, the way that you're going to feel this is the fact that there are dollars that are going to help subsidize the provision of health care. If you're a parent with a child in school, you're going to feel this with dollars that go to assist with the distance learning," said Sen. Berger.
