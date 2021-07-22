UNC, Duke Health among NC hospitals mandating COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare workers

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several health care providers in North Carolina are now going to require all their employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.UNC Health alerted employees Thursday that they would have to be vaccinated by Tuesday, Sept. 21.That includes anyone working at UNC Medical Center, UNC REX Healthcare, Chatham Hospital, Johnston Health, UNC Health Southeastern, UNC Rockingham Health Care, UNC Physicians Network Practices and UNC Health Shared Services locations that support those hospitals.The North Carolina Healthcare Association (NCHA) commended the policy.Atrium Health, Cone Health, Duke University Health System, Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health agreed to similar mandates."Together and alongside the North Carolina Healthcare Association, we believe that a mandatory vaccine program is in the best interest of public health and is essential for the safety of our patients, teammates and communities," UNC Health CEO Wesley Burks said in the message to employees.Burks said approximately 72 percent of UNC Health's employees were currently vaccinated.Duke Health's deadline for employees is Sept. 7.Duke Executive Vice President William Fulkerson said 75 percent of its employees already have their shots.He mentioned the Delta variant as a reason for the change in policy, given that it's highly contagious."Similar to our existing influenza vaccination policy, the COVID vaccine requirement aligns with our core value of 'caring for our patients, their loved ones and each other,'" he wrote in an email to staff.According to the Charlotte ABC affiliate WSOC, Atrium Health is requiring their employees to be fully vaccinated by October 31, and Novant Health set its deadline for September 15.NCHA announced Thursday it approved of vaccination mandates for healthcare workers with the following statement: