Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases increasing rapidly in children across US, researchers find

ATLANTA -- New reports show the number of pediatric COVID-19 cases in the United States is on the rise.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and Children's Health Association found that pediatric cases of the virus increased from 2.2% in April to 10% in September.

Then a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that children ages 12-17 made up twice as many COVID-19 case as those ages 5-11.

These new reports come as the virus' death toll eclipses 1 million worldwide.

Elizabeth McNew from Atlantic Beach, Florida is one of those cases. She was just 12 years old, but she passed away on Friday after a 10-day battle with the virus.

"I never got to hear her voice again," her mother sobbed.

On Monday, President Donald Trump formally announced plans to distribute 150 million rapid tests across the country as part of a push to entice states to reopen schools.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschildren's healthchildrencoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: Wake County launching eviction prevention program
Titans, Vikings suspend activities after positive COVID-19 tests
Mother dies of COVID-19 shortly after daughter
LATEST: Employees at 2 Cumberland Co. schools to telework due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County launching eviction prevention program
False report leads officers to swarm cheerleader's dorm with guns
Lillington man shot, killed in Fayetteville early Tuesday morning
Officials warn of this text message scam going around
Kamala Harris talks one-on-one with ABC11 during Raleigh campaign stop
These are the biggest online shopping scams during pandemic
Chadwick Boseman took pay cut to increase co-star's salary
Show More
Fire displaces 9 people at Durham apartment complex
Grand jury transcript to be released in Breonna Taylor case
Clayton celebrates life of fireman who died from COVID-19
NCDHHS eases restrictions on indoor nursing home visits
Scattered storms could bring downpours today
More TOP STORIES News