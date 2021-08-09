Durham among North Carolina areas bringing back COVID-19 mask mandate as cases climb

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina, like many other states across the country, is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Masks will once again be required in all Durham buildings starting at 5 p.m. Monday.
A new state of emergency in the city and county will go into effect in response to Durham's COVID-19 positivity rate doubling over the past month.
Leaders said they're concerned about the rise in COVID cases and spread of the delta variant.
Durham Mayor Steve Schewel will talk about the mandate starting at 11 a.m. on ABC11.
"There's no need to pass my germs onto someone I'm only going to see in passing, and I might do something that affects their life irrevocably," D'Nae Henderson said. "That's how I think about it. It's not a big deal. I have a beautiful mask."
Carrboro is also upping its mask regulations. All employees and visitors inside town facilities will have to wear a mask. Town employees are also required to be vaccinated by Sept. 1.
People who still need to get vaccinated will be happy to learn the state's $100 cash cards are back in stock. The cards, which were being given at certain sites to people getting their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, ran out last week.
NCDHHS said the the cards are back in stock Monday. Click here for more on how to get yours.
Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci is hopeful that FDA will fully approve Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by the end of August.
When that happens, Fauci said it will likely start a new wave of vaccine requirements--with schools, businesses and other organizations requiring people to be vaccinated.
Right now, Pfizer is among three vaccines given emergency use authorization by the FDA.
FRIDAY
3:40 p.m.
Mike Nagowski, Chief Executive Officer for Cape Fear Valley Health System, on Friday described the Delta variant as "like the original COVID on steroids."
Cumberland County health officials said the COVID-19 positive infection rate is currently above 15% there and hospitalizations are increasing.
"In the last six weeks, as the Delta variant has taken hold...we now have 89 people who are COVID positive in our hospital. Almost every single person in the hospital is unvaccinated," said Nagowski.
The medical center is seeing younger patients, health officials said. "The people dying today are far different than those who were dying in the beginning of the pandemic," Nagowski said.
Clinics will be held at Cumberland County Public Library locations on Saturdays in August from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Appointments are not needed.
August 7 - Headquarters Library
August 7 - Spring Lake Regional Library
1:25 p.m.
A new CDC study finds that being vaccinated after COVID-19 infection offers far better protection than prior infection alone.
The study looked Kentucky residents who previously had COVID-19. Some decided to get vaccinated, others did not. The people who were unvaccinated were more than twice as likely to be re-infected compared to the people who were vaccinated.
"If you have had COVID-19 before, please still get vaccinated," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. "This study shows you are twice as likely to get infected again if you are unvaccinated. Getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others around you, especially as the more contagious Delta variant spreads around the country."
1:20 p.m.
Wake County Public Health reported an outbreak of COVID-19 at Hillcrest Raleigh at Crabtree Valley, a skilled nursing facility located at 3830 Blue Ridge Road in Raleigh.
The facility had previous outbreaks in November and January. No additional information about residents or employees within the facility were disclosed.
12:30 p.m.
New daily COVID-19 cases in North Carolina continue to rise.
4,506 new cases were reported in the state on Friday.
The percent of positive tests in the state is at 10.6%.
1,715 are currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19. That number has continued to climb since just after July 4th weekend.
241 confirmed COVID-19 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours.
There are currently 421 adult COVID-19 patients in ICUs statewide.
12% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide are on a ventilator.
62% percent of the adult population in North Carolina is vaccinated with at least one dose.
12:15 p.m.
According to the White House, more than 821,000 doses were reported administered Thursday, including 565,000 newly vaccinated. That means the 7-day average of newly vaccinated is up 11% from last week and 44% over past 2 weeks. 50% of Americans are now fully vaccinated.
10:50 a.m.
All members of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will either be vaccinated or be tested weekly when they return to campus.
Faculty and staff who do not attest to being vaccinated will be required to participate in the Carolina Together Testing Program's weekly asymptomatic testing.
In order to be exempt from weekly testing, faculty and staff are required to complete a COVID-19 Vaccination Certification Form. The new requirement for unvaccinated faculty and staff aligns with the requirement for unvaccinated students.
Students are also now required to fill out the COVID-19 Vaccination Certification form.
Masks continue to be required for everyone while indoors on campus. Additionally, students who attend any indoor, off-campus events or activities of registered student organizations must now wear masks at all times.
7:50 a.m.
United Airlines announced Friday that all U.S.-based employees will be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and upload their vaccination card to a company site by this fall.
It is the first major U.S. carrier to mandate vaccines for all employees. Delta Air Lines announced earlier this year that it is requiring all new employees to be inoculated.
United joins a growing list of companies that have mandated vaccines for employees in some capacity: Uber, DoorDash, Facebook, Google, Twitter, Walmart and many more.
The state health department ran out of $100 gift cards to give to people getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
That was a new incentive tested this week, and it appears to have been popular.
NCDHHS said the vaccine sites will not have the gift cards this weekend. However, they plan to restock by next week.
The cards are being offered through August 31 at these locations.
Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to recommend COVID-19 booster shots for certain Americans in the coming weeks.
According to ABC News, the FDA will make the announcement is expected between now and early September. The recommendation will be that Americans will compromised immune systems get the third shot.
Scientists said they've seen reduced immune responses to the vaccine for people who have had transplants or cancer or who are taking immune suppressing medication.
For now, the CDC and FDA agree that a booster shot is not needed for the general population at this time.
Durham among North Carolina areas bringing back COVID-19 mask mandate as cases climb
