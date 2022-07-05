Wake County continues to scale down COVID-19 testing sites

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. -- More changes are coming to Wake County's COVID-19 testing efforts as county health leaders scale back access.

Wake County is reducing their testing availability starting Tuesday.


At the start of June the county had 11,600 appointments available. That number is down to 2,700.

The testing site at Visions Church on Departure Drive is also closing.


Testing will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The hours of operation will remain the same.

The last day for drive-thru testing in Wake County will be the end of the month on July 29. People can still get tested at state run sites pharmacies and your doctor's office.
