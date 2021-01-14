List of mass COVID-19 vaccine sites in North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with health systems, local health departments and community health centers across the state to host large-scale community vaccine events for people currently eligible to be vaccinated.
VACCINE TRACKER: Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine in NC? Tracking availability and progress
More than 45,000 vaccines are expected to be given through these events.
"The state will continue to support our local health departments and hospitals to get shots in arms faster," said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a statement on Thursday. "These partners were selected because they were able to rapidly increase the number of vaccines they could deliver as part of this effort."
Information on the North Carolina vaccination phases
NCDHHS said partners were selected based on their ability to administer a large number of vaccine doses or to provide access to vaccine doses to marginalized communities. NC Emergency Management and the National Guard are also providing support in some locations.
Vaccine events will be held in the following counties:
Bertie County: Bertie County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
Buncombe County: Buncombe County Health Department in partnership with Western North Carolina Community Health Services, and Western Carolina Medical Society
Cabarrus County: Atrium Health
Camden County: Camden County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
Chatham County: UNC Health
Chowan County: Chowan County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
Currituck County: Currituck County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
Durham County: Duke Health
Forsyth County: Forsyth County Department of Public Health
Gates County: Gates County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
Guilford County: Cone Health
Henderson County: Blue Ridge Community Health Services, Henderson County Department of Public Health, Mountain Area Health Education Center, Pardee Hospital (UNC Health)
Hertford County: Hertford County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
Johnston County: UNC Health
Madison County: Hot Springs Health Center, Madison County Health Department, Mountain Area Health Education Center
Mecklenburg County: Atrium Health
Orange County: UNC Health
Pasquotank County: Pasquotank County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
Perquimans County: Perquimans County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
Pitt County: Vidant Health
Wake County: UNC REX Healthcare, Duke Raleigh Hospital, and WakeMed in partnership with community-based physician practices, Advance Community Health, NeighborHealth and others
List of mass COVID-19 vaccine sites in North Carolina
COVID-19 VACCINE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News