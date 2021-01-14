List of mass COVID-19 vaccine sites in North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with health systems, local health departments and community health centers across the state to host large-scale community vaccine events for people currently eligible to be vaccinated.More than 45,000 vaccines are expected to be given through these events."The state will continue to support our local health departments and hospitals to get shots in arms faster," said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a statement on Thursday. "These partners were selected because they were able to rapidly increase the number of vaccines they could deliver as part of this effort."NCDHHS said partners were selected based on their ability to administer a large number of vaccine doses or to provide access to vaccine doses to marginalized communities. NC Emergency Management and the National Guard are also providing support in some locations.Vaccine events will be held in the following counties:Bertie County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)Buncombe County Health Department in partnership with Western North Carolina Community Health Services, and Western Carolina Medical SocietyAtrium HealthCamden County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)UNC HealthChowan County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)Currituck County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)Duke HealthForsyth County Department of Public HealthGates County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)Cone Health: Blue Ridge Community Health Services, Henderson County Department of Public Health, Mountain Area Health Education Center, Pardee Hospital (UNC Health)Hertford County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)UNC HealthHot Springs Health Center, Madison County Health Department, Mountain Area Health Education CenterAtrium HealthUNC Health: Pasquotank County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)Perquimans County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)Vidant HealthUNC REX Healthcare, Duke Raleigh Hospital, and WakeMed in partnership with community-based physician practices, Advance Community Health, NeighborHealth and others